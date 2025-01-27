Jason Kelce Had NSFW Reaction to Cam Jurgens Playing Through Injury in Eagles' Win
Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens did not start the NFC championship game on Sunday as he battled a back injury, but he did finish it. After it became clear in the second half that Jurgens's replacement, Landon Dickerson, was struggling with his own injuries Jurgens stepped in and battled through to complete Philly's dominant 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders.
Jason Kelce was on hand to watch his old team juggle his former position and knows better than anyone how difficult it was for Jurgens to fight through back problems to block very large defensive linemen. He revealed his NSFW reaction to Jurgens's "warrior" actions via text message to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
"Back [expletive] is ridiculous," Kelce said, per McLaone. "He’s a warrior for going out there."
A back injury does seem to be among the most painful a lineman could be dealing with while still being able to play. Kelce clearly understands that after over a decade of battling in the same trenches Jurgen did Sunday. What a display of toughness and fortitude.
Jurgens now has two weeks to heal up before he takes on Kelce's brother Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.