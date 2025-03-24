Eagles Sign Veteran Tackle to Join Super Bowl-Winning Offensive Line
Veteran offensive tackle Kendall Lamm is signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, Fox Sports' Peter Schrager reported on Monday.
Lamm will join the Super Bowl LIX-winning offense. The offensive line is coached by Jeff Stoutland, and Lamm will also work under the new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, who previously worked as the team's pass game coordinator.
Lamm visited with the Eagles on Monday and signed the deal with the team later in the day.
The 32-year-old spent the last two full seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He started in seven games and appeared in 15 games last season. Lamm ended the 2024 season with a back injury that put him on the injured reserve on Jan. 1.
Lamm began his NFL career in 2015 when the Houston Texans picked him up as an undrafted free agent. He played through the 2018 season there, then played two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He spent one year with the Tennessee Titans.