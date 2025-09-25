Eagles Star A.J. Brown Urges Offense to Be 'More Aggressive' Sunday vs. Bucs
The Eagles are 3–0 on the young season, once again using its defense and running game to set the tone as the franchise begins its quest to repeat.
One area that's still a work in progress is the passing game. Philadelphia enters Week 4 ranked 29th in the NFL in passing yards per game.
The Eagles, of course, aren't going away from the Super Bowl-winning recipe. They're trying to run the ball with Saquon Barkley as much as possible, to varying degrees of success so far.
Star wide receiver A.J. Brown will certainly be a recipient of the Eagles throwing the ball a bit more. The team adjusted nicely in Week 3, leaning on the passing game to capture a 33–26 win. Brown caught six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in his best performance of the season.
If the running game fails, Brown is urging for the team to pivot quickly in Week 4 against the Bucs.
"The goal is to win the game, and obviously we want to do that first," Brown told reporters on Wednesday. "... I think it took too long as an offense to adjust [in Week 3] and be more aggressive. When one thing's not working, let's not keep trying to bang our head on the wall and see if it'll work. Let's mix it up and do what we need to do."
The Eagles will certainly figure things out and get into more of a rhythm offensively. Despite the slow start in the passing game, there aren't many teams who want to go up against this Philadelphia offense with the weapons they have at their disposal.