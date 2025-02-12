SI

Eagles Super Bowl Heroes Cooper DeJean, Zack Baun Attend 76ers-Raptors Game

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean attends a Philadelphia 76ers game.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean attends a Philadelphia 76ers game. / Via NBA on
The Philadelphia Eagles are flush with the glow of their Super Bowl LIX victory and are already making appearances.

On Tuesday, two stars from the team's Super Bowl win showed up as the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Toronto Raptors. Cornerback Cooper DeJean and linebacker Zack Baun were both in attendance courtside to watch the game.

Both DeJean and Baun were standouts during the Eagles' 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX.

DeJean intercepted Patrick Mahomes with 7:03 left in the first half and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown, giving Philadelphia a 17-0 lead. The rookie added three tackles and a pass breakup.

As he had all year, Baun led the Eagles in tackles during the Super Bowl with seven. He added an interception, a pass breakup, and a quarterback hit as Philly's defense utterly dominated the Chiefs.

