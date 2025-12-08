Eagles vs. Chargers: Three Bold Predictions for ‘Monday Night Football’ Showdown
The closing game of the Week 14 NFL slate should be a great one, with two playoff hopefuls set to face off in prime time. The defending champion Eagles will travel to Los Angeles for a showdown against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.
Philadelphia and L.A. both enter play at 8–4. The Eagles are still in first in the NFC East, but they’ve hit a bit of a snare of late, losing each of their last two games. They were humbled by the Bears on Black Friday, 24–15, and outmatched by the Cowboys in Week 12, 24–21.
The Chargers are second in their division, trailing the Broncos (11–2) in the AFC West. Los Angeles has won four of its last five games, and could get back on level pegging with the Bills in the playoff race with a win on Monday. Justin Herbert is still listed as questionable for the game after undergoing surgery on his hand. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh remains adamant that Herbert will play Sunday, and L.A. will need him to be on the field if they’re to pull off a win.
With a fun one on the slate for Monday night, let’s make some bold predictions for the Eagles-Chargers clash.
Eagles' run defense will surrender 150-plus yards with Jalen Carter sidelined
Jalen Carter is not expected to play on Monday night, which is a troubling sign for the Eagles’ run defense. Philadelphia surrendered 281 rushing yards in the loss to the Bears last week and 125 to the Cowboys the week prior. With its best run stopper unavailable, the Chargers will look to run the ball often.
Kimani Vidal has been great of late, and he’s coming off one of his best performances of the season. Last week, Vidal had a career-high 126 yards on the ground and scored his third touchdown of the year. In addition to Vidal, rookie Omarion Hampton is expected to return from IR, giving Los Angeles another element to its rushing attack.
With Carter sidelined, the Chargers may lean into offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s strengths a bit by dialing up more run plays. I’m expecting the ground attack to have plenty of success, and for the Chargers’ tandem of Vidal and Hampton to rush for 150-plus yards against a depleted Eagles’ defense.
Jalen Hurts will score two rushing touchdowns
Hurts has scored 10 or more rushing touchdowns in each of the last four seasons. He’s punched the ball in on the ground eight times in 2025, and I’m expecting his number to be called if the Eagles get deep into the red zone on Monday night.
From Week 4 to Week 10, Hurts had just one rushing touchdown. He’s been more effective on the ground of late, however, with three touchdowns in his last three games. The offense as a whole hasn’t been clicking in recent weeks. Over the last four games, the Eagles are averaging just 15.5 points per contest. Notably, throughout that four-game stretch, Saquon Barkley hasn’t scored a single rushing touchdown.
With Barkley not looking like his usual self, Hurts may get more running opportunities in the red zone, and I’m expecting him to make the most of them. I’m predicting Hurts will rush for 50-plus yards and score a pair of touchdowns on Monday night.
Justin Herbert will lead game-winning drive as Chargers narrowly defeat Eagles
The stage is set for a competitive game on Monday night, with two 8–4 teams looking to improve their position ahead of the playoffs. The Eagles head into the game as narrow favorites on the road in L.A., but I think the hosting team will be able to secure the win, thanks to some late heroics from Herbert.
Since his rookie season in 2020, Herbert has delivered 18 game-winning drives and 14 fourth-quarter comebacks. Most recently, he lifted his Chargers over the Dolphins with a bit of late magic in Week 6. In a game that should go down to the wire, I’m backing the L.A. offense to come up clutch late, with Herbert connecting with his receivers on some crucial plays downfield.
I’m predicting Herbert, who has 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the year, will pioneer another game-winning drive in a narrow Chargers win.