Eagles vs. Commanders Game Day Guide: How to Watch, Stream and What's at Stake
The NFC championship will be played on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. ET on Fox, pitting NFC East division rivals against one another when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
There's a ton at stake when the teams meet for a third time this season in the conference title game. Here's everything you need to know:
What's at Stake in Eagles vs. Commanders?
What's at stake? As close to "everything" as you can get in the NFL without winning the Super Bowl. This meeting, the third of the season, will determine who wins the NFC championship and advances to play the winner of the AFC title between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl.
In the previous two meetings this season, the Eagles beat the Commanders , 26–18 on Nov. 14 in Philadelphia in the first matchup of the season, and the Commanders bested the Eagles in the second meeting, 23–19, on Dec. 22.
How to Watch Eagles vs. Commanders Live in the NFC Championship
Fox owns the NFC broadcast rights for the conference title game. The announcing team will consist of Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (color commentator) and Erin Andrews (sideline).
There are also plenty of options for cord-cutters looking to watch the game. Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling and others will have coverage of the game with the purchase of a streaming plan.
What Time Does Eagles vs. Commanders Kickoff in the NFC Championship?
The game will kickoff in Philadelphia on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. ET on Fox. Here are the kickoff times by time zone:
Time Zone
Start Time
Eastern
3 p.m.
Central
2 p.m.
Mountain
1 p.m.
Pacific
Noon