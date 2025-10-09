Eagles vs. Giants: Four Bold Predictions for 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 6
Week 6’s Thursday Night Football showdown will pit two NFC East rivals against each other on Amazon Prime, as the Eagles and Giants meet at MetLife Stadium.
Both teams are coming off losses in Week 5, with Philadelphia losing for the first time this season in an upset loss to the Broncos, while New York fumbled away its chance to beat the Saints.
The rivalry has been one-sided of late, with the Eagles winning seven of the last eight meetings. Given the current trajectory of the two teams, it seems unlikely that the Giants will upset Philly.
So let’s make some bold predictions.
Eagles Defense Will Neutralize Jaxson Dart, Giants’ Passing Game
The Eagles’ defense is one of the best in the NFL, and it’s helped keep Philadelphia competitive in games where the offense hasn’t shown up. It has already faced some of the NFL’s most potent offenses, including Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford, and holding each under 200 yards passing.
Now, they’ll face a rookie quarterback in Jaxson Dart, who is coming off a game in which he had two picks and a fumble against the Saints. I’m expecting the Eagles’ defense to have plenty of success against Dart, forcing him to get rid of the ball early and capitalizing on his inexperience.
It’ll be Dart’s third NFL appearance, and I’m predicting at least two turnovers, no more than one passing touchdown, and he will be sacked three or more times. —Karl Rasmussen
Saquon Barkley Logs First 100-Plus Rushing Yard Game of 2025, Two TDs
After rushing for over 2,000 yards last season, Saquon Barkley has not looked the same in 2025. He’s not rushed for more than 88 yards in any of his first five games, and he’s been held below 50 yards three times.
Barkley will likely break out of his slump against his old team, which is surrendering an average of 140 rushing yards per game, the sixth-worst mark in the NFL. Opponents are averaging 5.3 yards per carry against New York.
Barkley played only one game against the Giants last season, but he racked up 176 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. I’m expecting the Eagles to jump out to an early lead, which would set up a favorable game script for Barkley and the run game. As such, I’m predicting Barkley to find the end zone twice and record more than 100 rushing yards for the first time all year. —Rasmussen
A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith Each Tally Touchdowns For Eagles’ Stagnant Offense
It’s been a whirlwind of a first five weeks for the Eagles, who, despite starting the season 4–1, are dealing with some champagne problems after their Super Bowl LIX win.
Heading into last weekend, it was reported by The Athletic’s Dianna Russini that both wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are unhappy with their roles in the offense. While Brown has been more open about it, Smith, too, is eager for more touches, specifically in the red zone.
He and quarterback Jalen Hurts got back on track last Sunday, albeit in a loss, as the former Alabama wideout hauled in eight catches for 114 yards. Brown, however, was held to just 43 yards on five catches, and neither wide receiver scored a touchdown.
This week, against a Giants defense allowing just over 237 passing yards per game, a bottom-10 number in the NFL, I’m expecting both pass catchers to find paydirt in an Eagles win. —Mike Kadlick
Tyrone Tracy Becomes Giants’ First 100-Yard Rusher This Season
The Giants’ offense has struggled all season, and even with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart providing a bit of spark, its averaging only 17.4 points per game in its 1–4 start.
Since running back Tyrone Tracy went down with a shoulder injury in Week 3, rookie Cam Skattebo has handled most of the carries, doing his part, but also surrendering a costly fumble in last week’s loss to the Saints.
Tracy is off the injury report and set to return to the lineup on Thursday night. New York hasn’t registered a 100-yard rusher since Week 6 of last year, when Tracy went for 129 against the Seahawks. Look for him to cross the century mark against Philly.—Kadlick