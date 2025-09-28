SI

Eli Manning Had Funny Line About Jaxson Dart's First Giants Touchdown

The former Giants QB cracked the perfect joke regarding the current Giants QB.

Brigid Kennedy

Dart celebrated his 15-yard rush TD by dancing at the back of the end zone.
Dart celebrated his 15-yard rush TD by dancing at the back of the end zone. / NFL / X
In this story:

Giants rookie Jaxson Dart made his first NFL start and snagged New York's first win of the season on Sunday, a 21-18 victory that also included a touchdown he ran in himself.

The score was not only the first of the game, but the first of Dart's NFL career, which he promptly celebrated by dancing in the end zone.

Later, former Giants quarterback and fellow Ole Miss alum Eli Manning cracked a funny joke about the lil' routine:

"There is an Ole Miss class that teaches us these dance moves," Manning wrote.

Well, Eli might have to go back and study up if he is hoping to beat the rookie in a dance-off any time soon.

We'll see what moves Dart pulls out next week when the Giants travel to play the Saints in New Orleans.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL