Eli Manning Had Funny Line About Jaxson Dart's First Giants Touchdown
The former Giants QB cracked the perfect joke regarding the current Giants QB.
Giants rookie Jaxson Dart made his first NFL start and snagged New York's first win of the season on Sunday, a 21-18 victory that also included a touchdown he ran in himself.
The score was not only the first of the game, but the first of Dart's NFL career, which he promptly celebrated by dancing in the end zone.
Later, former Giants quarterback and fellow Ole Miss alum Eli Manning cracked a funny joke about the lil' routine:
"There is an Ole Miss class that teaches us these dance moves," Manning wrote.
Well, Eli might have to go back and study up if he is hoping to beat the rookie in a dance-off any time soon.
We'll see what moves Dart pulls out next week when the Giants travel to play the Saints in New Orleans.
