Jaxson Dart Had Classy Shoutout for Russell Wilson After First Start As Giants QB
Jaxson Dart led the Giants to their first win of the season in his first game as the franchise's starting quarterback. Dart took over as QB1 after Brian Daboll elected to elevate him above Russell Wilson on the depth chart. The result was plain to see, as Dart led his team to an exciting upset over the Chargers.
After the game, Dart had a classy shoutout for Wilson while speaking to reporters. The rookie QB made sure to note how Wilson had operated as a professional since the role change, continuing to mentor him and get him prepared for the game despite no longer being the starter.
"I want to give a big shoutout to Russ," Dart said. "I know this week probably wasn't the easiest thing but he handed it like a professional. He was a mentor for me, and I honestly just have a ton of respect for him."
Dart completed 13 of 20 passes on Sunday, throwing for 111 yards and a touchdown while not having a pass intercepted. He ran for a touchdown too, showcasing his versatility with 10 rushes for 54 yards.
The young quarterback didn't let the excitement of his first NFL win get to his head, and he made sure to share his appreciation for Wilson and Jameis Winston, both of whom have been mentors to him early on in his career.