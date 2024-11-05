Eli Manning Nailed Viral Headstand Celebration After Chiefs' Game-Winning TD
Sunday's NFL action saw the rare college football-NFL celebration crossover, as the aptly-dubbed "headstand celebration" that was first done by Incarnate Word wide receiver Jalen Walthall made its way to NFL fans everywhere.
First, it was Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London, who caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, and went right into the signature celebration.
Later in the day, it was Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who got in on the action as well after his touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers.
Then Monday night came along, and the celebration made yet another appearance. After the Kansas City Chiefs scored a walk-off touchdown in overtime to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, retired quarterback Eli Manning hit the celebration on the ManningCast in front of millions of viewers.
10/10 for effort from Eli, what a performance.