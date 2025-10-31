SI

Eli Manning’s Son Dressed Up As Favorite Giants QB for Halloween and It’s Not His Dad

Jaxson Dart has apparently made a move up the Manning family’s ranking of Giants’ quarterbacks.

Tyler Lauletta

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart looks on after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart looks on after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The sports world is celebrating Halloween like the rest of us tis Friday evening, and plenty of our favorite athletes and their loved ones are dressing up for the holidays.

The Manning family was no exception, and while chances are Arch Manning is keeping his night in Texas lowkey while preparing to hopefully be ready to go against Vanderbilt tomorrow, another branch of the Manning clan is going all out.

Charlie Manning, son of Eli Manning and in all likelihood a five-star recruit in the Class of 2037 or some other year I would prefer to continue believing does not actually exist, dressed up as his favorite Giants quarterback.

Of course, that would be Jaxson Dart.

Dart was pretty touched by the young Manning’s costume.

At least Eli has a good attitude about the situation. In his defense, Dart may be the sensation of the moment, but he still needs to add two Super Bowl rings to his collection before his costume is complete compared to Eli.

