Arch Manning to Be Evaluated on Saturday to Determine Availability vs. Vanderbilt
Texas quarterback Arch Manning is looking like a game-time decision for Saturday’s matchup against Vanderbilt.
Manning suffered an injury while helping lead the Longhorns to a comeback win over Mississippi State last weekend, and was held out of practice early in the week after coach Steve Sarkisian explained that he was going through the concussion protocol.
According to a report from ESPN’s Molly McGrath, it appears that Manning—who is officially listed as questionable—is trending in the right direction to play Saturday.
“His chances look really good,” McGrath told SportsCenter on Friday, noting that Sarkisian had said that Manning didn’t suffer any setbacks throughout the week, and would be evaluated by doctors on Saturday morning before a final call on his game status was made.
Getting Manning back under center would be good for the Longhorns, who are looking to add a quality win to their résumé by taking down the Commodores.
Should Manning be unable to go, it would fall to senior Matthew Caldwell—a transfer from Troy—to lead the Texas offense. Caldwell did his part last week, helping complete the Longhorns’ comeback with the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime.