Emmanuel Acho Announces New NFL Media Gig Months After Fox Sports Exit
Former Fox Sports personality Emmanuel Acho announced his new media venture on Wednesday following his split with the network less than two months ago.
After Fox Sports cancelled his show, The Facility, in a major daytime shakeup in July, Acho has moved on to his own self-started media gig. The longtime analyst will produce and host a new late-night sports show, Speakeasy, on YouTube that will go live after primetime NFL games this season. Former Fox Sports co-host LeSean McCoy will be on the show as well.
Acho announced the news in a video shared to X (formerly Twitter). "It’s time to have an Uncomfortable Conversation about my sports television career," Acho wrote in the caption.
"After a lot of consideration and deliberation and if I can be honest, cancellation, I've really been thinking about my sports media career—" Acho said in the video, before getting interrupted by McCoy.
"Acho! Quit that emotional bull----. We got work to do," McCoy said.
Speakeasy's first episode will go live after Thursday night's Cowboys-Eagles season-opener.
The name of the show could be paying homage to one of Acho's former FS1's studio shows, Speak for Yourself (later rebranded as Speak), which he co-hosted and received a Sports Emmy for in 2021.