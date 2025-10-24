Emotional Carson Wentz Threw His Helmet After Taking Final Brutal Hit vs. Chargers
Carson Wentz and the Vikings had a very rough game against the Chargers on Thursday night. Los Angeles beat Minnesota 37-10 as the Vikings lost their second straight game and fell to 3-4 on the season.
Wentz completed 15 of 27 passes for 144 yards, one touchdown and one interception, but those numbers only tell a small part of the story. Wentz was sacked five times and the Vikings were credited with eight QB hits. Wentz was constantly on the ground, and when he was on his feet, he was holding his injured left arm.
In the words of Prime Video play-by-play announcer Al Michaels, as the final seconds ticked off the clock, Wentz was "beaten and battered" during the game.
His frustration was obvious as he walked off the field for the final time on Thursday. Wentz slammed his helmet, took a seat on the bench and covered his face in his towel.
Then he sat there staring at the SoFi Stadium roof. He wasn't quite fighting back tears, but he had the look of someone in extreme discomfort.
The Vikings will now have a long week to presumably get J.J. McCarthy ready to play for the first time since he suffered an ankle injury in Week 2.