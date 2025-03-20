ESPN's Adam Schefter Lays Out Browns' Clear QB Preference for No. 2 Pick in NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns traded for veteran quarterback Kenny Pickett earlier this offseason, as the franchise is looking for answers under center next season with Deshaun Watson on the shelf for the foreseeable future after rupturing his Achilles.
Even when Watson returns, he has not played well enough to warrant giving him back the reins as the starting quarterback, or even keeping him in the fold despite his massive contract.
As such, the Browns could take a quarterback at No. 2 in the NFL draft next month, and as of now, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward appears to be the favorite—which could require a trade up one spot to the No. 1 pick.
"When you talk to people around the league, the sense is that Cleveland would like Cam Ward," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Get Up on Thursday morning. "But I think Cam Ward is going to be the number one pick. Unless Cleveland trades up to one, I don't think it's going to get Cam Ward."
It's definitely a tricky situation for Cleveland, which could use some serious help under center. Pickett could certainly hold down the position in the meantime, but the Browns are aiming high in their pursuit of a franchise quarterback. Whether it's Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or somebody else remains to be seen.