ESPN Analyst Argues It Would Be Good for Shedeur Sanders to Fall From Top of NFL Draft
When Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders hears his name called at the NFL draft later this month it will close one chapter of his football career and open another. It will also signal the end of Shedeur Sanders-related draft content, which has been a special time for all involved. On First Take Wednesday morning, the panel discussed Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft which has Sanders projected ninth overall to the New Orleans Saints.
Which could be a great thing Sanders, per ESPN’s Louis Riddick.
"Shedeur is someone who wants to be collaborative," Riddick said. "He is someone that you want to talk with. He doesn't like to be told just ‘this is the way we're going to do things' and then you're just going to fall in line. And he's earned that right because of the way he's played. This young man is going to be just fine, And you know what? I hope he doesn't go in the top three picks. I hope he doesn't. I think his camp would tell you the same thing. There are other teams they want to go to."
Sanders enjoying being part of the collaborative process is a good nugget. Yet it doesn't really matter if he's taken first, third, ninth or 35th if the situation isn't going to afford him a spot to do that while growing. Prospects, as a general rule, enjoy coming off the board early as it affords them more money and perceived status. Sanders is a slightly different case considering his background and how important fit is for first-round quarterbacks.
Then there's the very real idea that expectations and pressure are lessened the further down the board one finds their selection. This doesn't seem like it would apply to Sanders as, evidenced in all the draft leadup, all eyes will be on him no matter when and where he goes.