Shedeur Sanders to Take Surprise Visit With Team Picking Way Outside the Top 10
The 2025 NFL draft is less than three weeks away, and one of the most intriguing prospects set to be selected in the first round is Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders is largely considered the No. 2 quarterback in the class, behind Cam Ward who, at this point, is anticipated to be picked by the Tennessee Titans at No. 1. As for Sanders, he's been linked to various teams, including the New York Giants who select at No. 3, the New York Jets at No. 7 and the New Orleans Saints at No. 9.
While it seems unlikely that he falls out of the top 10, Sanders has scheduled a rather eye-opening visit with a team picking well outside of that range.
According to Noah Strackbein of On SI, Sanders is set to take a top-30 visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.
The Steelers own the No. 21 pick in the draft. They've been strongly linked to former Green Bay Packers and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers throughout the offseason, though no deal has come to fruition. It's possible Pittsburgh is considering trading up in the draft in order to select Sanders, or perhaps they're hopeful that quarterback-needy teams picking ahead of them won't take him. It's also possible that, as a team that is in need of a quarterback, they're merely doing due diligence on some of the top arms in the class.
During his senior season at Colorado, Sanders completed 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.