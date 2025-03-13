ESPN Analyst Calls New York Giants a 'Professional Grave'
Russell Wilson is one of the remaining higher-profile quarterbacks still looking for a home in 2025. Wilson is meeting with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday and has another meeting scheduled with the New York Giants on Friday.
On this morning's episode of Get Up, host Mike Greenberg asked panelist and former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum what his pitch to Wilson would be if he were running the Browns. Tannenbaum revealed that he would want to create a "sense of urgency" for Wilson:
"Hey Russell, come on in. You can start," Tannebaum began his pitch. "We were a playoff team two years ago. We just retained arguably the best non-quarterback in the NFL. If you walk out of this door, which you have the right to do, we are signing Jameis Winston. And if you go to the New York Giants, it will be the professional grave because when was the last time since Eli Manning a quarterback went to the Giants and he had a good story to tell?"
It kind of sounds like a threat when you say it like that, doesn't it? It's also pretty funny to imagine a franchise besides the Browns—the team that inspired the most infamous quarterback jersey of all-time—being a professional graveyard for quarterbacks.
Tannebaum went on to say that with Wilson and Kenny Pickett the Browns would have "maximum flexibility in the draft."