ESPN Analyst Makes Bold Claim About Packers QB Jordan Love
If you were an NFL general manager, who would you start your franchise with at quarterback outside of Patrick Mahomes?
For ESPN's Louis Riddick, the choice is easy.
"Outside of Patrick Mahomes, if you were telling me, 'What quarterback would you want if you were starting a new franchise today?' It would be Jordan Love," Riddick said on ESPN's Get Up! on Wednesday morning. "And obviously their general manager in Green Bay, Brian Gutekunst, he feels the same way, that's why they're betting on the future. Contracts are supposed to represent future performance projection as Mike Tannenbaum knows better than anybody. Well, they're projecting that this dude is gonna do the types of things that are on that scroll at the bottom right there. Win MVPs and Super Bowls, and I wouldn't bet against it at all."
Riddick noted that all of Love's primary weapons are young and that the best is yet to come for Green Bay's second-year starter.
The Packers undoubtedly believe in their franchise quarterback as Riddick mentioned. After just one season under center as the starter, Green Bay saw enough to sign Love to a four-year, $220 million contract extension that included $155 million in guaranteed money.
Love completed 64.2% of his passes for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns to 11 interceptions last season for Green Bay, as he led the franchise to the NFC Divisional Round where they fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 24-21.
The Packers enter the season as one of the premier contenders in the NFC, and Love is a significant reason why.