ESPN Analyst Says the Obvious About Raiders Plans at No. 6 After Geno Smith Extension
The Las Vegas Raiders locked quarterback Geno Smith down with a big two-year contract extension on Thursday just weeks after landing him in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. In doing so, Las Vegas telegraphed one part of its draft plans.
Smith's new two-year, $75 million deal will be added to his current contract and run through the 2027 campaign. The Raiders own the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL draft and it's pretty clear there's one position they won't address in the first round. Nevertheless, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter felt the need to spell that out on today's episode of NFL Live.
"I think this almost clinches the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders will bypass a quarterback in the first round," Schefter said. "Maybe they revisit it in an early round later on. But it's hard to imagine that they go and give Geno Smith $75 million today, and then turn around three weeks later and draft a quarterback in the first round."
Yeah, who do we think they are, the Atlanta Falcons?
Smtih is 34 and will turn 35 during the 2025 season. Eventually the Raiders will have to plan for the future, but investing heavily in him at this point means the franchise will try to win now. That doesn't mean the front office can't draft someone as a depth piece in a later round, but the team's early-round picks should used on players who can help Smith & Co. stack victories as soon as possible.