ESPN Analyst Urges Browns to Trade Shedeur Sanders If He's Not Named Backup
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has, rather bizarrely, remained noncommittal about naming Shedeur Sanders Cleveland's backup quarterback in the aftermath of the trade that saw Joe Flacco dealt to the Bengals.
With Dillon Gabriel appearing to be locked in as the Browns' QB1, it would be a natural move up the depth chart for Sanders to slide into the backup role, replacing Flacco. Instead, Stefanski has remained mum on the matter, unwilling to outright declare the fifth-round pick as the backup quarterback.
ESPN's NFL analyst Ryan Clark weighed in on the situation Thursday on First Take. Clark said that while it's fair for Stefanski to determine his own depth chart, he thinks the team should consider moving on from Sanders if they're not prepared to handle all the additional attention he gets.
"If he is not named the backup quarterback, it's time to part ways. It's time to trade him, it's time to get him out of your locker room. Because, clearly, your plan for development is not to develop Shedeur Sanders as a future starter of your team. And too much comes with him, if you don't see that sort of plan for him," Clark said.
The Browns take on the Steelers on Sunday. Gabriel figures to make his second career start. Barring Cleveland signing another quarterback or elevating Bailey Zappe from the practice squad directly into the backup role, it would be Sanders set to back Gabriel up in Pittsburgh.
Given how the spotlight frequently follows Sanders, Clark made clear he felt if the team isn't genuinely interested in developing him into a starter down the road, they're doing a disservice to both themselves and Sanders by not allowing him to potentially find a team that does believe in him.
As Sunday's game inches closer, it will certainly be interesting to see where Sanders ends up on the depth chart come kickoff.