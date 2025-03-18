ESPN Analyst Makes Wild Claim About What Aaron Rodgers Should Make If He Joins Vikings
Free agency has been open for what feels like a while now and the NFL world is still waiting to see where Aaron Rodgers will go next, or if he'll just call it quits and spend his time at the beach.
The 41-year-old quarterback has been connected to three teams—the Giants, Steelers and Vikings—over the past week and a decision could come at any moment.
ESPN's Domonique Foxworth said on Monday that if Rodgers ends up with the Vikings he should play "for free,"—or at least for the league minimum.
Here's his explanation:
“If I am Aaron Rodgers, I would go play for the Vikings for free,” Foxworth said on his podcast. “League minimum, sign me up. First, I would publicly make some big statement about how humbled I was by the experience last year… Call the coach and tell him? I feel like you need to sell yourself to the team. Maybe you don’t do it publicly, maybe you do it privately.”
He added:
“The reason why I come to this opinion is, and it’s easy for me to say that he don’t need any more money. Easy for me to say. Maybe he does want some more money. I’m not going to begrudge anybody for wanting more money, and he can probably get more money. But, I think what’s more valuable to him right now and what should be, in my mind, is rewriting the end of his career.
“Because the end of his career is going to be the lasting taste we have in our mouth. Because it was such an enormous, sloppy, embarrassing mess. Most quarterbacks, [at] the end of their career, are playing poorly. … But for him, he ended it in such a publicly bad way that I think it would really benefit him to go somewhere else and kind of makeover his image. There’s risk there, but I think it’s the best situation to do it.”
That's probably not going to happen, because Rodgers will likely be looking to get one last big payday if he does decided to keep playing. But it would be wild if it did.