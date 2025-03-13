Aaron Rodgers Watch: Where Top Three Teams Rumored in Pursuit Stand With QB
Aaron Rodgers is still a free agent, and it's anyone's guess where he winds up.
Three teams have been the hottest in pursuit of the four-time MVP quarterback, who has hit free agency for the first time in his career. Over the past few days, Rodgers's options have narrowed to three teams. The Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings have all been linked to him.
ESPN's Adam Schefter has thrown cold water on the Vikings connection. Schefter believes Minnesota is ready to head into the season with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback. The Vikings selected McCarthy with the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL draft, but a knee injury forced him to miss his rookie season. Sam Darnold took the QB1 spot and had a Pro Bowl season before leaving for the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.
Rodgers and the Vikings have been connected via rumors, but Schefter doesn't think there's a reason to believe Minnesota is interested.
While the Vikings are out, Schefter believes the Giants are still firmly in the mix for Rodgers’s services. New York is also interested in Russell Wilson and currently only has Tommy DeVito under contract for the 2025 season. Schefter says the Giants are simple waiting for Rodgers to make a decision.
The Steelers are reportedly in the same position as the Giants. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Pittsburgh is waiting to hear back from Rodgers.
Rodgers and the New York Jets went 5-12 during the 2024 season and the franchise opted for a near-complete reset. The 41-year-old completed 63.0% of his passes for 3,897 yards, with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. It was one of the worst seasons of his career, but he was a year removed from a torn Achilles tendon.
It appears things have come down to the Giants or Steelers for Rodgers, and if he doesn't make a decision soon, his options could be narrowed even further.