ESPN's Chris Canty Says Cowboys Are 'for Entertainment Purposes' Only
First Take once again discussed the Cowboys on Thursday, as the panel tackled the question: How damaging is the Micah Parsons saga to their reputation and the reputation of team owner Jerry Jones? The question was a fresh new way to slice the content and it provided Chris Canty the perfect window to deliver a pointed zinger in Dallas's direction.
"The Dallas Cowboys are for entertainment purposes only," he said. "Before the Cowboys come on the TV, before we see their games, you know when they show the NFL branding, they need to have a warning label come on the TV screen."
"They are playing a different game than the other 31 games in the National Football League because they are in the attention-seeking business, not the Lombardi-chasing business. That needs to be clear, that needs to be obvious."
While it's a solid bar, it's worth marveling at just how far this particularly line of thinking has spread all because Jones seems reticent to pay a standout defensive player. That's not a defense of the owner but it does not feel like there was a huge groundswell movement trying to convice people the organization wasn't serious about winning until very recently.