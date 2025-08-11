Dan Orlovsky Has a Very Simple Read on the Micah Parsons-Dallas Cowboys Situation
The Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons remain at a standstill in their contract extension talks. Parsons was in attendance for the team's first preseason game over the weekend in Los Angeles, but did not play, and he has not taken part in strenuous activity with the team at all through training camp. He also sat out practice last Thursday dealing with a back issue.
Once again the topic came to the top of the carousel for sports talk shows on Monday. And on Get Up, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky shared a pretty simple take on the situation.
"Do they want to get a deal done with Micah Parsons?” he asked. "I don't think they like him. I don't think they like each other. I could be dead-wrong, I just don't."
"There's something that feels like he doesn't like them, they don't like him," Orlovsky continued. "It is a personal dislike that isn't attached to just money."
This theory would explain why things have gotten to this point. Parsons publicly requested a trade 10 days ago and there's been no movement on that yet. Things are getting increasingly awkward and the regular season is rapidly approaching.
For all that's been said on the topic, Orlovsky's take may be the most basic. Yet it could be important to understanding everything that's going on. Right or wrong, it’s not what the Cowboys want to be hearing as they try to make deep postseason run.