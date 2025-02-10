ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Issues Apology to Jalen Hurts for Criticism of QB This Season
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40–22 in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night thanks to the stellar play of starting quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts.
It's been a long, long road to get here for Hurts, who went through plenty of trials and tribulations in both college and the NFL to reach the mountaintop.
But now, at just 26 years old, Hurts is a Super Bowl champion.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky has been critical of the play of the Eagles quarterback this season, but was effusive in his praise of Hurts on Monday.
"What we're gonna say about Jalen Hurts and what he proved last night is that he's unbreakable," Orlovsky said on ESPN's First Take on Monday morning. "... You have to give Jalen Hurts credit. This was a young man that was benched in the national championship game. Benched by the greatest college football coach of all-time. Didn't break him. Had to go back in a year later, transfers. And listen, I owe publicly Jalen Hurts an apology. I was probably one this year who's been the hardest on him. I'll go back to a couple of weeks ago when I said the passing game's not good enough right now and I don't think it's going to get better. All he's done since then is have his two best games of the year on the two biggest stages."
Hurts finished with 221 passing yards and two touchdowns to one interception, and added 72 yards rushing and another score on the ground to earn MVP and propel the Eagles to their second Super Bowl in franchise history.