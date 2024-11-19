SI

ESPN Destroyed Jerry Jones, Cowboys With One Brutal Graphic at End of Loss to Texans

Dallas made some awful NFL history in Monday night's loss.

Andy Nesbitt

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys suffered yet another humiliating loss.
The Dallas Cowboys got blown out once again Monday night, losing at home to the Houston Texans, 34-10.

Jerry Jones's team is now 3-7 and seems destined to miss out on the playoffs, especially since starting quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his hamstring.

The Cowboys have now lost five straight games. ESPN seemed to dunk on them in the final minutes with a graphic that showed just how bad things have become for Jones' team. This showed that the Cowboys have now lost six straight home games in which they've trailed by 20 or more points in each contest, which is the worst such streak in NFL history:

Their next home game is against Tommy DeVito and the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, so that streak should come to an end soon. But you never know with this dreadful Cowboys team.

Andy Nesbitt
