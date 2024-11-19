Jerry Jones Looking So Sad During Cowboys' Ugly Loss to Texans Led to Lots of Jokes
In this story:
The Dallas Cowboys' nightmare season continued with another loss Monday night and it was another ugly one as they fell at home to the Houston Texans, 34-10, in a game that never felt as close as that lopsided final score.
Jerry Jones' team is now 3-7 and with starting quarterback Dak Prescott out of for the season it feels like they will be playing out the string the rest of the way. They've lost five straight games and travel to Washington in Week 12 to face a talented Commanders team that would love nothing more than to beat up its NFC East rival.
Speaking of Jones, ESPN's cameras caught the Cowboys' owner looking pretty down during Monday night's loss.
Fans had fun crushing Jones:
More From Around the NFL
Published