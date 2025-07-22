Kevin Clark Says Jerry Jones Would Rather Give Press Conferences Than Win Super Bowls
The Dallas Cowboys are the hottest topic in the NFL preseason media cycle right now by virtue of the fact that they are the Dallas Cowboys. They have enough star position players to have some people wondering whether they could contend for their first Super Bowl in decades, and as is the case virtually every offseason, they have a star player in the midst of a public contract dispute.
And at the center of it all is team owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones which is just the way that he likes it. ESPN's Kevin Clark drove that storyline home on Tuesday's edition of First Take by describing how he thought a meeting between Jones and the football gods might play out and spoiler alert—it's not great for the team.
"If the football gods came down and said Jerry, you get to win the next three Super Bowls. You get to have the exact same early '90s glory days," Clark imagined. "Everybody's watching the 'Boys on Sunday, you got the triplets back, everything is going Jerry's way, but the catch is you can't do a press conference. You can't talk. You can't go in front of the cameras and make it about Jerry. He looks at the football gods and he says no deal."
It's hard to argue considering the way things have gone in Dallas for the last quarter-century.
Clark was far from the only person in the media to go after Jones today. Adam Schefter took the time to explain exactly how Jones was messing up the Parsons negotiations as he previously did the CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott negotiations.
Meanwhile, on FS1 Colin Cowherd wondered whether Jones should step down as GM. Basically the same things you hear every week, between segments wondering if the Cowboys are finally on the brink of returning to glory.