Adam Schefter Explains Why Cowboys' Lack of Offer to Micah Parsons Isn't Surprising

The ESPN insider details why the Cowboys haven't made an offer to Micah Parsons.

Liam McKeone

Adam Schefter appeared on 'Get Up' to talk about the Cowboys on Tuesday.
The Dallas Cowboys' preferred negotiating strategy is on full display for the second summer in a row.

One year after public dances with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott led to new contracts offered and signed on the eve of the regular season, the franchise appears set to head down the same path with All-Pro defender Micah Parsons. Parsons reported for training camp on Monday but is still seeking a contract extension before he enters the final year of his rookie deal. There have been many reports regarding the state of negotiations between the two sides but an agreement does not seem to be in reach.

On Tuesday, NFL insider Adam Schefter appeared on ESPN to speak on the situation. He reported the Cowboys haven't made any sort of contract offer to Parsons at all so far, which may come across as a shock considering how long this saga has been drawn out. But he went on to explain why it isn't very surprising at all, based on how the Cowboys like to do business.

"The fact of the matter is, the Dallas Cowboys have not even made a contractual offer to Micah Parsons yet," Schefter said on Get Up. "So this is a conversation that apparently could linger on through the summer because they're nowhere in the negotiation game.

"And this is a familiar script for the Dallas Cowboys. We've seen it before from them. They did this very same thing last year. They waited until September 10 to sign Dak Prescott. They waited until August 27 to sign CeeDee Lamb."

Schefter went on to lay out how much money the Cowboys cost themselves by waiting until the final hour to get big deals done, pointing out that Dallas might've been able to afford players like Derrick Henry if the strategy was to get ahead of the rest of the league with big contracts.

"The way to afford these things, sometimes, is to get out in front of them and to act sooner. Which is something they didn't do last year and are not doing again this year."

From what Schefter is saying, those hoping the Cowboys will deviate from their previous path will end up disappointed. The lack of an official offer to Parsons indicates as much. Jerry Jones is happy to wait.

