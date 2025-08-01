ESPN’s Monster Media Deal With the NFL Is Becoming a Reality
The long-rumored media deal between ESPN and the NFL looks likes is going to become a reality.
According to a report from Andrew Marchand at The Athletic, ESPN has agreed to a deal that will give the network some of the league’s top media holdings, including NFL RedZone, in exchange for equity in the worldwide leader that is “potentially worth billions.”
Per Marchand: “ESPN is expected to have access to RedZone, NFL Network, seven more regular-season games, the NFL’s fantasy football business, potential to integrate special features (including betting) and potentially more assets.”
While neither side of the deal would comment on the record in Marchand’s report, an official announcement is expected next week, coming just ahead of the release of ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer product.
As Marchand notes, the deal will require regulatory approval, which could take up to a year to get. Should the agreement be in order and ready to be enacted by the start of the 2026 NFL season, it would be a fitting start to a season that will end with ESPN hosting its first ever Super Bowl.