ESPN NFL Analyst Says Micah Parsons Drama Biggest Problem for Jerry Jones in Decades
The relationship between Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones has deteriorated to the point that the standout pass-rusher has requested a trade. Though Jones has assured Dallas Cowboys fans that they need not lose any sleep over the situation, it is objectively a big deal when a talent like Parsons is this publicly unhappy. If the Cowboys are to compete for anything meaningful this season they'll need their best defensive player and it's a lot harder now to imagine Parsons remaining with the franchise for several years than it was a few weeks ago.
A person could look at this as part of the Cowboys program, which includes an inordinate amount of feet-dragging before eventually coming to terms with high-profile players. Or they could look at it and see a problem of massive proportions.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky is in the latter camp and on Monday's Get Up compared it to some other obstacles the owner has tackled.
"I think it's the biggest problem Jerry Jones has had since the 90s," Orlovsky said. "When was the last time a player said 'I don't want to play for the Cowboys'?"
Orlovsky hammers home the point that everyone craves to be a Cowboy and to play for the marquee franchise. Which seems true. Yet at a certain point there has to be some breaking point and considering the relative lack of postseason success combined with the sideshow, is it really that shocking that one of their players would have their eye wander elsewhere?
Look, Parsons is a fantastic player. But Jones has had some serious problems over the past quarter-century. Losing the anchor of the defense has obvious on-field implications and none of them are conducive to winning football games. Yet it's only a major problem if it becomes a movement and others feel this way. Which is to say it might be a while to bear out if Orlvosky is correct or just delivering some high-quality, aggregator-friendly morning takes.