SI

Jerry Jones Has Six-Word Message for Cowboys Fans After Micah Parsons Trade Demand

'Don't lose any sleep over this,' Jones said about the Parsons situation.

Liam McKeone

Jerry Jones addressed the Micah Parsons situation on Saturday.
Jerry Jones addressed the Micah Parsons situation on Saturday. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are at the center of the spotlight again during the NFL offseason. This time around it's because of Micah Parsons. The All-Pro defender has been publicly vying for a contract extension for months and finally grew frustrated enough that he demanded a trade on Friday. The heat is now on the Cowboys to get a deal done with their superstar pass-rusher.

On Saturday, Jerry Jones entered the picture and spoke to media for the first time about the situation. He confirmed the previously-reported stance that the Cowboys have no intention of trading Parsons. He also sent a six-word message to all the Dallas fans worked up about the team's best player asking out. In short? Don't sweat it.

"I would say to our fans, don’t lose any sleep over this," Jones said via Nick Harris of the Star-Telegram.

It's the message one would expect from the team owner and it is a fair enough point. Trade demands are a very dramatic part of the modern NFL negotiating process, but that's just what it is— part of the negotiating process. Parsons is still very likely to be signed to a lucrative long-term deal by the time the 2025 season kicks off; that's what happened in nearly every similar situation the last few years involving a disgruntled star in search of a new contract.

Nevertheless, the circus constantly surrounding the Cowboys must be tiring for the fanbase. They will probably still lose sleep until Parsons is under contract for the foreseeable future.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL