Jerry Jones Has Six-Word Message for Cowboys Fans After Micah Parsons Trade Demand
The Dallas Cowboys are at the center of the spotlight again during the NFL offseason. This time around it's because of Micah Parsons. The All-Pro defender has been publicly vying for a contract extension for months and finally grew frustrated enough that he demanded a trade on Friday. The heat is now on the Cowboys to get a deal done with their superstar pass-rusher.
On Saturday, Jerry Jones entered the picture and spoke to media for the first time about the situation. He confirmed the previously-reported stance that the Cowboys have no intention of trading Parsons. He also sent a six-word message to all the Dallas fans worked up about the team's best player asking out. In short? Don't sweat it.
"I would say to our fans, don’t lose any sleep over this," Jones said via Nick Harris of the Star-Telegram.
It's the message one would expect from the team owner and it is a fair enough point. Trade demands are a very dramatic part of the modern NFL negotiating process, but that's just what it is— part of the negotiating process. Parsons is still very likely to be signed to a lucrative long-term deal by the time the 2025 season kicks off; that's what happened in nearly every similar situation the last few years involving a disgruntled star in search of a new contract.
Nevertheless, the circus constantly surrounding the Cowboys must be tiring for the fanbase. They will probably still lose sleep until Parsons is under contract for the foreseeable future.