ESPN’s Peter Schrager Unveils His Super Bowl Pick After Impressive Hot Streak
With the NFL season officially kicking off on Thursday night, fans and experts alike locked in their picks for the coming Super Bowl this week, so that those that called the game correctly can prove their clairvoyance come February.
One such picker was ESPN’s Peter Schrager. While we won’t be writing up every ESPN employees’ predictions here, Schrager’s pick is of special note, as he has a pretty impressive history when it comes to nailing his Super Bowl bets from a long way out.
Before last year, Schrager had correctly called the Super Bowl winner in five straight seasons, including hitting a few exact matchups. Last year, Schrager picked the Chiefs over the Packers, and while the Chiefs did make the big game, they lost to the Eagles.
Still, five out of six is pretty dang good in a sport as chaotic as NFL football, so we're going to give Schrags a mulligan and blog his pick at least one more year. On Thursday’s edition of NFL Live, Schrager made his pick: Bills over Eagles.
While he’s hardly picking far off the favorites on the board, Schrager notes that he has never not picked the Chiefs or the Patriots to come out of the AFC in his years of predicting the Super Bowl, and that strategy has served him extremely well. Josh Allen has yet to get over the hump, but Schrags says this is the year.
As for the Eagles, well, last year Schrager didn’t have them winning the Super Bowl either, so they’re probably not too concerned.