ESPN Pundit Suggests Radical Move if Cowboys Don't Re-Sign Micah Parsons
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer addressed the future of star Micah Parson's future in Dallas in part of his Monday Morning Quarterback, writing: "There’s been enough noise on Micah Parsons’s relationships inside the Cowboys’ building over the last year to put anyone’s radar up for a trade, with Parsons potentially commanding $40 million per year on a second contract. If you’re willing to pay that, plus high-end picks, for a uniquely talented defensive star … I’d give Dallas a call."
Some other team swooping in and taking a generational defensive talent away from the Cowboys, who need all the answers they can get as tons of questions abound, would be both shocking and significant.
ESPN's Get Up addressed the topic on Tuesday morning with Kevin Clark offering a blunt take on such a possibility.
"Then Jerry Jones should retire from making decisions with the Dallas Cowboys," Clark said. "We go through this every single year where the Cowboys do the same thing, it's maddening. They just kick the can down the road on every single superstar. It's the reason they don't maximize their roster, it's the reason the Eagles kick their teeth in every single year in the division. They should have made a Super Bowl in the last decade because of the way that they were built on the lines, with the quarterback. The fact that they haven't—they haven't made a conference championship game—is an indictment of everything they do."
Put like that, yeah it seems bad. Parsons walked into the league and earned First Team All-Pro status in back to back years, then followed it up with a Second Team honor. Last season he was sidelined with an injury and outside the limelight a bit as the Cowboys' season faded fast. One could argue that he's just now approaching his prime and it's not every day a young superstar is allowed to move elsewhere.
Unfortunately for Dallas fans, there's a very real recent example proving otherwise, as Clark alluded to.