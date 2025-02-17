Eagles’ Lane Johnson Called Out Chiefs’ Parade Shirts in Speech Night Before Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles beat up Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' offense in Super Bowl LIX, winning the championship with a convincing 40-22 victory that never felt as close as that lopsided score.
While the Eagles have been busy celebrating in the days since that convincing win in New Orleans, the team shared a video that showed a number of players giving speeches the night before the game.
Veteran offensive tackle Lane Johnson had a powerful message for his guys as he told them to remember the celebratory shirts some of the Chiefs wore to their championship parade after they beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl two years ago.
First, here's a look at the shirts, which boasted about how they didn't give up a sack to the Eagles in their win:
Here was Johnson's message about that:
“They're gonna get f----- up tomorrow," Johnson said. "Just remember the f------ shirts they had on at their parade. Keep that in mind while y’all are annihilating [Mahomes] tomorrow.”
The Eagles sacked Mahomes six times in Super Bowl LIX and intercepted him twice, including one by rookie Cooper DeJean who ran it back for a touchdown.
Seems like that pregame speech made a difference.