Longtime ESPN Personality Can't Believe the NFL Doesn't Have a Microchip in Ball
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs played another playoff classic on Sunday that ended the same way all the previous ones have—with Patrick Mahomes keeping his Super Bowl hopes alive and Josh Allen searching for answers.
One of the plays that went the furthest in deciding the outcome of the AFC championship was the Bills failing to convert a 4th-and-1 on an Allen sneak with 13 minutes remaining. Buffalo struggled all game to get push and progress on the short-yardage play and this time was no different with Allen twisting and turning in a desperate attempt to reach the line to gain.
Two different officials had two different spots and the one least favorable to the Bills was used, then upheld on replay to create a nice little controversy.
The questionable spot once again renewed calls for more technology in the game in the form of a microchip in the ball. Around the Horn host Tony Reali vented about the league's inablity to do this despite his consistent work over 24 years pleading for the improvements.
He tweeted:
"In my 24 years on television I have said the words MICROCHIP IN THE BALL a hundred times. I do not understand how the greatest league in the world still has a guess method. Eye balling, from 30 yds away, trying to squint through a mass of humanity and walk in a straightish line to where it was, even when the other guy from the other sideline is somewhere else. Technology exists, technology works, tech would be fun!"
It's a familiar lament that comes about any time there is some inexact science employed while spotting the football. And it's completely understandable that the behemoth in America is still using old-school technology. But if the NFL believed in a chip in the football would create a better product they'd do it without hesitation. They are in the money-making business. Until they do we'll all just have to put on a brave face and live with the limitations of human judgment.