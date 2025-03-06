Jaguars Cut Two-Time Pro Bowl TE Evan Engram After Three-Year Stint
The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to deconstruct their offense under general manager James Gladstone.
Shortly after Jacksonville reportedly traded wide receiver Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans, ESPN's Michael DiRocco reported the Jaguars released tight end Evan Engram.
The 30-year-old Engram was set to make $14.75 million on the final year of his contract in 2025 but none of it was guaranteed. He now will become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team.
Engram was productive in his first two years in Jacksonville, logging 766 receiving yards in 2022 and setting a new career high in '23 with 114 catches for 963 yards with four touchdowns. He was limited to nine games in 2024 due to a labrum injury and was officially ruled out for the year in December.
With Kirk and Engram now out the door, 2024 first-round pick Brian Thomas becomes the clear top target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the Jaguars' new-look passing game.