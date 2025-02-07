SI

Every Non-Quarterback to Win Super Bowl MVP

Nate Cunningham

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is one non-quarterback to win the Super Bowl MVP.
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is one non-quarterback to win the Super Bowl MVP. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Pete Rozelle Trophy is given to the most impactful player in the Super Bowl: the MVP. More often than not, that results in the winning quarterback adding some hardware to his trophy case. 

It’s hard to argue against the signal caller winning it, given that the quarterback touches the ball on every play. However, there have been plenty of years when fans scoff and declare that the wrong person won the award. 

Non-Quarterback MVP

And there have been other years where the quarterback’s play was overshadowed by a Herculean effort from a teammate. 

Typically, that player comes from the offensive side of the ball, but a handful of defenders have been named MVP as well. 

These are the players we’re breaking down in this list. Every non-quarterback to be named the Super Bowl MVP. 

Super Bowl MVP Beyond the Quarterback Position

Roughly 57% of the time, a quarterback is named Super Bowl MVP. A panel made up of 16 media members working the Super Bowl selects the MVP. A fan vote is also used, but fan voting accounts for only 20% of the vote. 

That leaves 43% to the other positions. 

Wide receivers have won eight Super Bowl MVP awards, while running backs have won seven. Defensive players account for 10. 

Super Bowl

Year

Player

Position

Team

Super Bowl V

1971

Chuck Howley

LB

Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl VII

1973

Jake Scott

S

Miami Dolphins

Super Bowl VIII

1974

Larry Csonka

RB

Miami Dolphins

Super Bowl IX

1975

Franco Harris

RB

Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl X

1976

Lynn Swann

WR

Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl XI

1977

Fred Biletnikoff

WR

Oakland Raiders

Super Bowl XII

1978

Harvey Martin, Randy White

DL

Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl XVII

1983

John Riggins

RB

Washington

Super Bowl XVIII

1984

Marcus Allen

RB

Los Angeles Raiders

Super Bowl XX

1986

Richard Dent

DL

Chicago Bears

Super Bowl XXIII

1989

Jerry Rice

WR

San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl XXV

1991

Ottis Anderson

RB

New York Giants

Super Bowl XXVIII

1994

Emmitt Smith

RB

Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl XXX

1996

Larry Brown

CB

Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl XXXI

1997

Desmond Howard

KR/WR

Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl XXXII

1998

Terrell Davis

RB

Denver Broncos

Super Bowl XXXV

2001

Ray Lewis

LB

Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl XXXVII

2003

Dexter Jackson

S

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl XXXIX

2005

Deion Branch

WR

New England Patriots

Super Bowl XL

2006

Hines Ward

WR

Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl XLIII

2009

Santonio Holmes

WR

Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl XLVIII

2014

Malcolm Smith

LB

Seattle Seahawks

Super Bowl 50

2016

Von Miller

LB

Denver Broncos

Super Bowl LIII

2019

Julian Edelman

WR

New England Patriots

Super Bowl LVI

2022

Cooper Kupp

WR

Los Angeles Rams

Defensive Players Who Changed the Course of the Super Bowl

Chuck Howley (LB): Howley is the only losing player in history to win Super Bowl MVP. Dallas lost to Baltimore in Super Bowl V, but the linebacker forced a fumble and intercepted two passes. 

Jake Scott (S): Scott intercepted two passes (including one in the end zone) in Super Bowl VII to help the Dolphins finish a perfect season. It remains the only undefeated championship season in NFL history. 

Harvey Martin and Randy White (DE, DL): Martin and White led a Dallas defense that was absolutely suffocating in Super Bowl XII. The Cowboys forced eight turnovers and racked up four sacks. 

Richard Dent (DE): Dent forced two fumbles and piled up 1.5 sacks in Super Bowl XX, leading Chicago to a dominant victory over New England. 

Larry Brown (CB): Brown intercepted two passes in Super Bowl XXX, leading the Cowboys to their fifth Super Bowl win. 

Ray Lewis (LB): In terms of statistics, Super Bowl XXXV wasn’t Lewis’ best game. However, he led a dominant Baltimore defense that allowed just 152 yards to the Giants. 

Dexter Jackson (S): Jackson’s two interceptions helped propel Tampa Bay to a victory and becoming the first safety since Scott to win Super Bowl MVP. 

Malcolm Smith (LB): Smith had 10 tackles, a pick 6 and a fumble recovery for Seattle, leading the team to a dominant win in Super Bowl XLVIII. 

Von Miller (LB): Miller forced two fumbles and sacked Cam Newton 2.5 times to win Super Bowl 50 MVP. The Broncos allowed just 10 points to the NFL’s No. 1 offense. 

Cooper Kupp was MVP of Super Bowl LVI.
Kupp's touchdown catch helped lead to him being named the MVP of Super Bowl LVI. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Skill Position Players to Win Super Bowl MVP

Larry Csonka (RB): Csonka took 33 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns in Super Bowl VIII for Miami. 

Franco Harris (RB): Harris took home Super Bowl IX honors, rushing for 158 yards and a score for the Steelers.

Lynn Swann (WR): Swann caught four passes for 161 yards and a touchdown, helping the Steelers go back-to-back in Super Bowl X. 

Fred Biletnikoff (WR): Super Bowl XI went to the Raiders behind Biletnikoff’s four catches for 79 yards.

John Riggins (RB): Riggins ran for 166 yards and a touchdown, propelling Washington to a victory in Super Bowl XVII. 

Marcus Allen (RB): Allen scored twice and rushed for 191 yards for the Raiders, winning Super Bowl XVIII. 

Jerry Rice (WR): Rice nabbed 11 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown, securing a championship for the 49ers.

Ottis Anderson (RB): Leading the Giants to a squeaker over the Bills in Super Bowl XXV, Anderson rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown. 

Emmitt Smith (RB): Smith took a whopping 30 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns, propelling Dallas to a win in Super Bowl XXVIII. 

Desmond Howard (WR/KR): Howard racked up 244 all-purpose yards—including a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown—in Green Bay’s victory in Super Bowl XXXI. 

Terrell Davis (RB): Davis rumbled and stumbled for 30 carries, 157 yards and three touchdowns in Denver’s Super Bowl XXXII win. 

Deion Branch (WR): Branch caught 11 passes for 133 yards, becoming the first of two Patriots wide receivers to win Super Bowl MVP (Super Bowl XXXIX). 

Hines Ward (WR): The Steelers won Super Bowl XL behind a stellar effort from Ward, who caught five passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. 

Santonio Holmes (WR): Holmes caught nine passes for 131 yards and an incredible touchdown to win Super Bowl XLIII, winning MVP in the process. 

Julian Edelman (WR): Edelman paced the New England offense in Super Bowl LIII, securing 10 catches for 141 yards.

Cooper Kupp (WR): Kupp’s two touchdown (and 92 yard) performance for the Rams earned him Super Bowl LVI honors.

Justin Tuck has a legitimate case to be the Super Bowl XLII MVP.
Should Giants defensive end Justin Tuck (91) been considered the MVP of Super Bowl XLII after finishing with two sacks, two QB hits and two tackles for a loss? / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Non-Quarterbacks Who Should Have Won Super Bowl MVP

Chris Jones, Super Bowl LIV (DT): Jones was a force for Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV. He was the driving factor behind 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s first interception, had two consecutive pass breakups in the fourth quarter and faced constant double teams. 

Justin Tuck, Super Bowl XLII (DT): Tuck led a Giants defensive line that hounded Tom Brady and the Patriots all game long. He finished with two sacks, two QB hits and two tackles for a loss.

Matt Snell, Super Bowl III (RB): Broadway Joe Namath got the MVP honors, but the Jets didn’t throw the ball a single time in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl III. Instead, the team kept handing the ball to Snell, who finished with 160 total yards and a touchdown. 

Nate Cunningham
