Every Non-Quarterback to Win Super Bowl MVP
The Pete Rozelle Trophy is given to the most impactful player in the Super Bowl: the MVP. More often than not, that results in the winning quarterback adding some hardware to his trophy case.
It’s hard to argue against the signal caller winning it, given that the quarterback touches the ball on every play. However, there have been plenty of years when fans scoff and declare that the wrong person won the award.
Non-Quarterback MVP
And there have been other years where the quarterback’s play was overshadowed by a Herculean effort from a teammate.
Typically, that player comes from the offensive side of the ball, but a handful of defenders have been named MVP as well.
These are the players we’re breaking down in this list. Every non-quarterback to be named the Super Bowl MVP.
Super Bowl MVP Beyond the Quarterback Position
Roughly 57% of the time, a quarterback is named Super Bowl MVP. A panel made up of 16 media members working the Super Bowl selects the MVP. A fan vote is also used, but fan voting accounts for only 20% of the vote.
That leaves 43% to the other positions.
Wide receivers have won eight Super Bowl MVP awards, while running backs have won seven. Defensive players account for 10.
Super Bowl
Year
Player
Position
Team
Super Bowl V
1971
Chuck Howley
LB
Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl VII
1973
Jake Scott
S
Miami Dolphins
Super Bowl VIII
1974
Larry Csonka
RB
Miami Dolphins
Super Bowl IX
1975
Franco Harris
RB
Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl X
1976
Lynn Swann
WR
Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XI
1977
Fred Biletnikoff
WR
Oakland Raiders
Super Bowl XII
1978
Harvey Martin, Randy White
DL
Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl XVII
1983
John Riggins
RB
Washington
Super Bowl XVIII
1984
Marcus Allen
RB
Los Angeles Raiders
Super Bowl XX
1986
Richard Dent
DL
Chicago Bears
Super Bowl XXIII
1989
Jerry Rice
WR
San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl XXV
1991
Ottis Anderson
RB
New York Giants
Super Bowl XXVIII
1994
Emmitt Smith
RB
Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl XXX
1996
Larry Brown
CB
Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl XXXI
1997
Desmond Howard
KR/WR
Green Bay Packers
Super Bowl XXXII
1998
Terrell Davis
RB
Denver Broncos
Super Bowl XXXV
2001
Ray Lewis
LB
Baltimore Ravens
Super Bowl XXXVII
2003
Dexter Jackson
S
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Super Bowl XXXIX
2005
Deion Branch
WR
New England Patriots
Super Bowl XL
2006
Hines Ward
WR
Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XLIII
2009
Santonio Holmes
WR
Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XLVIII
2014
Malcolm Smith
LB
Seattle Seahawks
Super Bowl 50
2016
Von Miller
LB
Denver Broncos
Super Bowl LIII
2019
Julian Edelman
WR
New England Patriots
Super Bowl LVI
2022
Cooper Kupp
WR
Los Angeles Rams
Defensive Players Who Changed the Course of the Super Bowl
Chuck Howley (LB): Howley is the only losing player in history to win Super Bowl MVP. Dallas lost to Baltimore in Super Bowl V, but the linebacker forced a fumble and intercepted two passes.
Jake Scott (S): Scott intercepted two passes (including one in the end zone) in Super Bowl VII to help the Dolphins finish a perfect season. It remains the only undefeated championship season in NFL history.
Harvey Martin and Randy White (DE, DL): Martin and White led a Dallas defense that was absolutely suffocating in Super Bowl XII. The Cowboys forced eight turnovers and racked up four sacks.
Richard Dent (DE): Dent forced two fumbles and piled up 1.5 sacks in Super Bowl XX, leading Chicago to a dominant victory over New England.
Larry Brown (CB): Brown intercepted two passes in Super Bowl XXX, leading the Cowboys to their fifth Super Bowl win.
Ray Lewis (LB): In terms of statistics, Super Bowl XXXV wasn’t Lewis’ best game. However, he led a dominant Baltimore defense that allowed just 152 yards to the Giants.
Dexter Jackson (S): Jackson’s two interceptions helped propel Tampa Bay to a victory and becoming the first safety since Scott to win Super Bowl MVP.
Malcolm Smith (LB): Smith had 10 tackles, a pick 6 and a fumble recovery for Seattle, leading the team to a dominant win in Super Bowl XLVIII.
Von Miller (LB): Miller forced two fumbles and sacked Cam Newton 2.5 times to win Super Bowl 50 MVP. The Broncos allowed just 10 points to the NFL’s No. 1 offense.
Skill Position Players to Win Super Bowl MVP
Larry Csonka (RB): Csonka took 33 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns in Super Bowl VIII for Miami.
Franco Harris (RB): Harris took home Super Bowl IX honors, rushing for 158 yards and a score for the Steelers.
Lynn Swann (WR): Swann caught four passes for 161 yards and a touchdown, helping the Steelers go back-to-back in Super Bowl X.
Fred Biletnikoff (WR): Super Bowl XI went to the Raiders behind Biletnikoff’s four catches for 79 yards.
John Riggins (RB): Riggins ran for 166 yards and a touchdown, propelling Washington to a victory in Super Bowl XVII.
Marcus Allen (RB): Allen scored twice and rushed for 191 yards for the Raiders, winning Super Bowl XVIII.
Jerry Rice (WR): Rice nabbed 11 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown, securing a championship for the 49ers.
Ottis Anderson (RB): Leading the Giants to a squeaker over the Bills in Super Bowl XXV, Anderson rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown.
Emmitt Smith (RB): Smith took a whopping 30 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns, propelling Dallas to a win in Super Bowl XXVIII.
Desmond Howard (WR/KR): Howard racked up 244 all-purpose yards—including a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown—in Green Bay’s victory in Super Bowl XXXI.
Terrell Davis (RB): Davis rumbled and stumbled for 30 carries, 157 yards and three touchdowns in Denver’s Super Bowl XXXII win.
Deion Branch (WR): Branch caught 11 passes for 133 yards, becoming the first of two Patriots wide receivers to win Super Bowl MVP (Super Bowl XXXIX).
Hines Ward (WR): The Steelers won Super Bowl XL behind a stellar effort from Ward, who caught five passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.
Santonio Holmes (WR): Holmes caught nine passes for 131 yards and an incredible touchdown to win Super Bowl XLIII, winning MVP in the process.
Julian Edelman (WR): Edelman paced the New England offense in Super Bowl LIII, securing 10 catches for 141 yards.
Cooper Kupp (WR): Kupp’s two touchdown (and 92 yard) performance for the Rams earned him Super Bowl LVI honors.
Non-Quarterbacks Who Should Have Won Super Bowl MVP
Chris Jones, Super Bowl LIV (DT): Jones was a force for Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV. He was the driving factor behind 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s first interception, had two consecutive pass breakups in the fourth quarter and faced constant double teams.
Justin Tuck, Super Bowl XLII (DT): Tuck led a Giants defensive line that hounded Tom Brady and the Patriots all game long. He finished with two sacks, two QB hits and two tackles for a loss.
Matt Snell, Super Bowl III (RB): Broadway Joe Namath got the MVP honors, but the Jets didn’t throw the ball a single time in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl III. Instead, the team kept handing the ball to Snell, who finished with 160 total yards and a touchdown.