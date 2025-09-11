Ex-Jets WR Xavier Gipson Lands With Nearby Team After Costly Fumble vs. Steelers
One day after the Jets released him, wide receiver Xavier Gipson was conveniently picked up by the other New York NFL team, the Giants, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
Gipson was released by the Jets on Wednesday after he had an unfortunate fumble during their Week 1 34-32 loss to the Steelers. Gipson fumbled the ball on a punt return to start the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest. The Jets were up 26-24 at that point, but when Pittsburgh got the ball back, the Steelers ended up scoring a touchdown in two plays to take the lead 31-26.
The game didn't end there, of course. The Jets answered by scoring a touchdown of their own to regain the lead. But, in the end, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell hit a last-minute 60-yard field goal to win the game.
The Giants have two hurt receivers right now—Darius Slayton has a groin injury and Wan'Dale Robinson has an ankle injury. They were both limited participants in Thursday's practice ahead of their Week 2 matchup vs. the Cowboys.