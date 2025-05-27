Falcons Coach Had a Very Casual Message About Kirk Cousins Missing OTAs
Kirk Cousins was noticeably absent at Tuesday's Atlanta Falcons voluntary OTAs, a decision that may have been influenced by the team possibly trading the veteran quarterback sometime this offseason.
Falcons coach Raheem Morris had a pretty nonchalant response when asked about Cousins missing OTAs, though.
"I did not see him today," Morris said, via Falcons insider Terrin Waack. "He did not show up in the meetings, so I did not see him today.”
It's a short response, but it feels like it holds a lot of weight in regards to Cousins's situation with the Falcons.
As of now, if the Falcons do not trade Cousins, the quarterback will settle in the backup position behind Michael Penix Jr. This is quite the blow to both Cousins and the Falcons as the team just signed him to a four-year, $180 million contract last offseason. But his 2024 season was disappointing and led to him being benched at the end of the season.
However, the Falcons are still open to listening to trade offers for Cousins, but the deal has to be right and Cousins would have to waive his no-trade clause. Before the NFL draft last month, it was reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings were all interested in trading for Cousins. The Steelers would be the only likely option left as the Browns drafted two quarterbacks and the Vikings seem somewhat set on J.J. McCarthy.
We'll see what happens with Cousins this offseason and if he ends up remaining with the Falcons or joining a new team as he enters his 14th season in the league.