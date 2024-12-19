Falcons' Kyle Pitts Weighed In on Kirk Cousins’s Benching With Relatable One-Liner
When the Atlanta Falcons next take the field on Sunday against the New York Giants, they'll have a new quarterback as the organization has decided rookie Michael Penix Jr. is a better option right now than Kirk Cousins. On its face, pulling the plug on a $180 million signal caller just 14 games into his tenure and throwing someone who has never started before into a playoff chase is a stunning move. On the other hand, anyone who has watched Cousins threw nine picks against a single touchdown over his last five games might conclude this was the Falcons' only option.
But who cares what pundits or fans have to say about the situation? What really matters is what Atlanta's players think. Fox 5 in Atlanta tried to get to the bottom of that on Wednesday and they discovered that, well, tight end Kyle Pitts is just a guy doing a job.
"I just work here, so I'm not really tuned into their decisions," Pitts said. "Just going out and trying to get wins."
Theres's something refreshing about hearing someone with an elevated pay grade say something is above their pay grade. It's a classic approach that has kept so many workers sane through the years. Perhaps it inspires someone to say "I don't know, I wasn't in that meeting" at their cubicle today.