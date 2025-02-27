Falcons Have No Plans to Interview Offensive Players at NFL Combine
On the offensive side of the ball, the Atlanta Falcons appear set. They finished sixth in the NFL in total yards in 2024—an impressive number considering their inconsistency at the quarterback position.
However, the Falcons are taking confidence in their offense to the next level—to the point where that side of the ball has almost no presence at this week's NFL combine in Indianapolis.
"This year, the Falcons only traveled a select group of defensive assistants to the combine. None of the offensive assistants made the trip," Tori McElhaney wrote for Atlanta's website.
That's not all, however. The Falcons' list of combine interviews appears even more defense-heavy.
"According to reports, all 45 of those interviews are with defensive players," McElhaney wrote.
Atlanta is scheduled to pick 15th in this year's draft after an 8-9 season—and it appears safe to say coach and defensive guru Raheem Morris has his fingerprints all over its approach.