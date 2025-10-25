Falcons Likely to Start Kirk Cousins As Michael Penix Deals With Knee Injury: Report
With Michael Penix Jr. questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, it appears the Falcons will go back to Kirk Cousins while their starting quarterback deals with a bone bruise in his left knee.
According to a Saturday morning report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cousins is "highly likely" to start for Atlanta in their Week 8 home game against Miami. Penix suffered the bone bruise last week during their 20-10 loss to the 49ers and was limited at practice all week.
Schefter noted that Cousins took reps with the first-team offense over the week in preparation of a potential start Sunday. The 14-year veteran has appeared in one game this year, which came in Atlanta's 30-0 blowout loss to the Panthers in Week 3 where Penix was benched in the fourth quarter.
Cousins made 14 starts for the Falcons last year after he signed a massive four-year deal to join the franchise over the offseason. He led Atlanta to a 6-3 start, but then threw nine interceptions over their next five games which led to Penix taking over in Week 15. Last season, Cousins threw for 3,508 yards with 18 touchdowns to 16 interceptions, which was tied for most across the NFL with Baker Mayfield.
The Falcons are 3-3 on the year and hope the veteran can keep them afloat.