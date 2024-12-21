SI

Falcons Set to Make Decision on Kirk Cousins's Future With Team Following Benching

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Falcons are likely to cut Cousins before his $10 million roster bonus is due in March.

Blake Silverman

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cousins walks onto the field before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cousins walks onto the field before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Kirk Cousins's future in Atlanta came into question the moment the Falcons decided to make the move to start rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Now, mere days after Cousins was sent to the bench, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Falcons are expected to cut Cousins before a $10 million roster bonus is due in March. Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal to join the Falcons this past March, a contract which included $100 million guaranteed.

Schefter noted that executives across the league fully anticipate Atlanta to release Cousins before the large bonus is due March 17. Schefter mentioned that according to several of his sources, a split between Cousins and the Falcons is "inevitable at this point."

Cousins's contract with the Falcons includes a no-trade clause, which will make any trade difficult, perhaps even impossible, for Atlanta to execute. The Falcons presumedly will have to cut their losses only one season after they signed Cousins to a massive deal and then drafted Penix No. 8 overall in the NFL Draft.

Once the Falcons officially part ways with Cousins, he will hit the open market as a free agent for the second offseason in a row.

