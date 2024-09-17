Falcons Treated Raheem Morris to a Wet and Wild Celebration After Beating the Eagles
The Atlanta Falcons beat the Philadelphia Eagles 22-21 on Monday Night Football to close out Week 2. It was the Eagles' first loss of the season, but more importantly, it was the Falcons' first win of the season.
After a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Falcons bounced back to beat the Eagles on the road in primetime and earn Raheem Morris his first official victory as the head coach of the Falcons.
When Morris reached the locker room after the game his team was waiting and immediately went after him with every water bottle they could get their hands on. The entire team jumped around screaming and throwing water on their head coach. It was a euphoric locker room.
Morris previously went 4-7 as the interim head coach of the Falcons back in 2020. In between that and this he won a Super Bowl as the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams. He also coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011 and went 17-31.
It was obviously time for him to get another shot at an NFL head coaching job. It appears his players appreciated that.