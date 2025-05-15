Falcons-Vikings Week 2 Game Set to Showcase a 2024 National Championship QB Rematch
The 2025 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday night, and there are plenty of highly anticipated matchups for fans to look forward to this year.
In Week 2, for instance, in the Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. That's not the only championship rematch that week, though. The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Atlanta Falcons that week, and this could highlight a rematch of the two quarterbacks from the 2024 National Championship college football game between Michigan and Washington.
Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons' projected starter, was the starter for Washington during the 2023 season and led the Huskies to the national title game that year, losing to Michigan. J.J. McCarthy, who will undergo a quarterback competition on the Vikings this offseason, was the starter for the Wolverines in that game. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season due to a torn meniscus. He's expected to be named the starter for 2025.
We'll see if Penix can get his revenge on McCarthy, or if McCarthy can keep a winning record over Penix. That'll all be determined on in a prime-time showdown on Sunday, Sept. 14 on Sunday Night Football.