Vikings' J.J. McCarthy Posts Upbeat Message After Season-Ending Surgery
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy underwent surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee Wednesday, a procedure that will keep him off the field for his entire rookie season in 2024.
After getting through the surgery in Eagan, Minn., McCarthy logged onto social media and posted a message to his Instagram followers.
"A blazing fire makes flame and brightness out of everything that is thrown into it," McCarthy wrote, quoting the Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius.
In other words, McCarthy will try to turn every situation into a good situation.
It didn't take long for McCarthy, who the Vikings selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 draft, to endure his first setback in professional football. By all accounts, McCarthy impressed the Vikings' brass throughout training camp and starred in their preseason opener, throwing for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend.
McCarthy sat out Monday's practice with knee soreness before further testing indicated he tore his meniscus.
With the rookie sidelined, veteran Sam Darnold will be the Vikings' starting quarterback this season after signing a one-year deal with Minnesota in free agency.
McCarthy was dealt a bad hand as a rookie. But it's clear after his post that he's determined to spin a short-term setback into a long-term success story.