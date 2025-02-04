J.J. McCarthy Hopes for 'Fair Opportunity' to Earn Vikings Starting Job
The Minnesota Vikings drafted quarterback J.J. McCarthy last year in hopes that he would be their new franchise QB after they let Kirk Cousins walk in free agency. However, McCarthy suffered a knee injury in the preseason and underwent two surgeries that caused him to miss the entire 2024 season.
With McCarthy sidelined, Sam Darnold won the starting job and exceeded expectations, leading the Vikings to a 14–3 record and playoff berth. He'll be a free agent this offseason, but it seems likely the Vikings will keep him.
So, where does this leave McCarthy? Coach Kevin O'Connell feels positive about McCarthy's progress, but he hasn't decided who will be Minnesota's the starting quarterback in 2025. McCarthy admitted he just hopes he gets a "fair opportunity" to earn the role.
“All I could ask for is a fair opportunity,” McCarthy said on The Rich Eisen Show. “That’s the one thing I feel like everybody’s given and it’s fundamental. When money gets involved, things get complicated and reps get skewed and there’s different things that come into the whole political world that everyone talks about. I have to focus on controlling what I can control. My feelings don’t matter. I’m not getting any grace. There’s no sympathy, this is the big leagues.”
This could be a continuing storyline in the offseason if the Vikings choose to keep Darnold. There could be a starting quarterback battle of sorts between him and McCarthy for the 2025 season.