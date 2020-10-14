Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! October 14th, 2020

Here is all the content that was posted on the Falcon Report from October 10th to now! Make sure to give us a follow in the upper right hand corner if you haven't. You can sign up for FREE! No cost, no hassle! When you do, you will be added to our email list and will be notified each time we have a new article on the site.

October 10th-October 14th

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Game Predictions

How Does The Falcons Secondary Matchup With The Panthers Weapons?

Trench Battle: Can The Atlanta Falcons’ Offensive Line Overpower Carolina?

Julio Jones Is OUT Against the Panthers

How Does The Atlanta Falcons’ Front Seven Match Up Against The Panthers' O-Line?

How Does The Carolina Secondary Match Up With Atlanta's Receivers?

Panthers Hand Winless Falcons Fifth Straight Loss

Falcons Fall To Panthers 23-16, Remain Winless

Report: Firing of Dan Quinn "All But Finalized"

Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff Fired by Atlanta Falcons

Grading The Falcons: vs. Carolina

Raheem Morris Named Interim Head Coach for Atlanta Falcons

5 Observations From Falcons' Fifth Straight Defeat

The Easy Part For The Atlanta Falcons Was Firing Dan Quinn, but Thomas Dimitroff?

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 36: A Eulogy for Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff and the 2020 Atlanta Falcons

Falcons Announce More Coaching Changes

Atlanta Falcons Owner and CEO Speak on Future Plans, Matt Ryan, More

Dan Quinn's Falcons Coaching Tenure All Too Familiar

