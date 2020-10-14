SI.com
Falcon Report
Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! October 14th, 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

October 10th-October 14th

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Game Predictions

How Does The Falcons Secondary Matchup With The Panthers Weapons?

Trench Battle: Can The Atlanta Falcons’ Offensive Line Overpower Carolina?

Julio Jones Is OUT Against the Panthers

How Does The Atlanta Falcons’ Front Seven Match Up Against The Panthers' O-Line?

How Does The Carolina Secondary Match Up With Atlanta's Receivers?

Panthers Hand Winless Falcons Fifth Straight Loss

Falcons Fall To Panthers 23-16, Remain Winless

Report: Firing of Dan Quinn "All But Finalized"

Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff Fired by Atlanta Falcons

Grading The Falcons: vs. Carolina

Raheem Morris Named Interim Head Coach for Atlanta Falcons

5 Observations From Falcons' Fifth Straight Defeat

The Easy Part For The Atlanta Falcons Was Firing Dan Quinn, but Thomas Dimitroff?

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 36: A Eulogy for Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff and the 2020 Atlanta Falcons

Falcons Announce More Coaching Changes

Atlanta Falcons Owner and CEO Speak on Future Plans, Matt Ryan, More

Dan Quinn's Falcons Coaching Tenure All Too Familiar

Dan Quinn Was Too Much Like Mike Smith, Which Led To His Downfall

Dan Quinn and Mike Smith suffered the same fate as head coaches, and it's mostly because they shared the same tendencies.

Malik Brown

by

JayMack

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for October 13th, 2020

The Atlanta Falcons have finally said bye bye to Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff. Here's what fans think the future of the Falcons will be.

William B. Carver

Atlanta Falcons Owner and CEO Speak on Future Plans, Matt Ryan, More

The Atlanta Falcons are making changes.

Zach Hood

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 36: A Eulogy for Dan Quinn and the 2020 Atlanta Falcons

For all an intents and purposes, the Falcons, and Dan Quinn's run as their head coach, are finished. Here's why.

Brady Pfister

Falcons Announce More Coaching Changes

Who will serve as the new Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator?

Dave Holcomb

Saving The Falcons: The Easy Part For The Atlanta Falcons Was Firing Dan Quinn, but Thomas Dimitroff?

The Atlanta Falcons created more questions than answers by firing general manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn.

Terence Moore

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Game Thread

Here are all the Live Game Updates for the Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers football game on Oct. 11, 2020!

Jeff Armstrong

by

Jessore Express

5 Observations From Falcons' Fifth Straight Defeat

What did we learn from the Atlanta Falcons loss against the Carolina Panthers?

Dave Holcomb

Raheem Morris Named Interim Head Coach for Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have tabbed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Raheem Morris as their interim coach.

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons Vs. Carolina Panthers Game Preview

If Atlanta can get the win on Sunday, there's a promising schedule ahead

Daniel Comer